OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016.

ALGIERS Algeria's Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa said on Sunday he was confident OPEC members would stick to a deal made in Algiers in September to cut output, saying the group's technical committee was working on applying the deal.

"There will be no return on the Algiers agreement. Now, we are in application of this agreement. The high-level technical committee is working on it. The Algiers agreement has not been called into question," Bouterfa said, according to state news agency APS.

OPEC officials met in Vienna last month to work out the details of the Algiers plan to reduce oil production, but failed to reach agreement. The High Level Committee of experts will meet again in Vienna on Nov. 25 ahead of the next meeting of OPEC ministers on Nov. 30.

