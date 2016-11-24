ALGIERS Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa will meet Iranian counterpart Hamid Chitchian in Tehran on Saturday ahead of OPEC talks in Vienna to discuss implementation of oil output cuts agreed in Algiers in September, an Algerian energy source said on Thursday.

"We will do the maximum to secure the implementation of the Algiers' deal," the source said.

State news agency APS later quoted an energy ministry source confirming the Tehran visit and saying that it would involve discussions on how to reach a consensus among OPEC members when they meet in Vienna on Nov. 30.

