VIENNA Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday OPEC was getting close to clinching a deal to limit oil output, adding it was fine for Iran to freeze production at pre-sanctions levels.

The comments could be seen as a compromise by Riyadh, which in recent weeks insisted that Iran fully participate in cuts.

Falih also said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was focusing on reducing output to a ceiling of 32.5 million barrels per day.

He added that even if OPEC failed to reach a deal, the market would slowly recover as fundamentals were moving in the right direction.

