VIENNA The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Friday in the Austrian capital, with delegates saying the group will leave its oil output policy unchanged.

Following are comments from OPEC ministers and other officials on Friday in connection with the talks. For comments earlier this week, click on and.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui:

"The decision taken (by OPEC) in November was the right one ... Demand is growing. (As for the oil glut,) it will take time for the markets to rebalance."

Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi:

"If prices remained as they are, production from marginal fields will be reduced‎."

"Have we ever told Iran what to produce?"

‎"Production is a sovereign right.. they are free to do what they want."

"You see a lot of risks in life, I don't."

"Demand is growing and supply is slowing."

"(The) market situation now is improving."

"I am not in the business of projecting risks."

"It is a free market, everyone is free to produce as much

as he wants."

‎"I think I said prices are improving slowly, not stabilising."

"I will tell you again, ‎production policy is a sovereign right."

"The growth in China is helping the market."

"There is growth in a number of countries, there is growth in North America, ‎Europe is improving."

Asked whether he still sees a threat from U.S. shale, he said: "I don't see any threat from anywhere."

On Iran/Iraq rise in production and how can OPEC accommodate under quotas: "What people say in public is different than what they say here. If these proposals are made here, we will address them right now."

