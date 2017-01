Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday the country was prepared to leave its oil production at levels that OPEC had agreed at its September meeting in Algeria.

"We will leave the level of production we decided on in Algeria," Bijan Zanganeh told reporters when asked whether Iran would cut output in tandem with other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alex Lawler)