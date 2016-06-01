DUBAI Iran will not commit to any oil output freeze, the country's representative to the OPEC said on Wednesday a day ahead of the group's meeting in Vienna, adding that output rationing could be discussed only when the market had been stabilised.

"Iran supports OPEC’s efforts to bring stability to the market with fair and logical prices, but it will not commit to any output freeze," Mehdi Asali was quoted as saying by Iranian oil ministry news agency SHANA.

"The issue of output rationing can be discussed after the market stabilises," Asali said.

