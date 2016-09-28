DUBAI Iran's oil minister said on Wednesday an informal meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Algeria could pave the way for a deal to stabilise the oil market.

"Agreement among all OPEC members and some non-OPEC oil producers is essential to resolve the problems," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry's news service SHANA.

