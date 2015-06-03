Iraq's Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi talks to journalists as he arrives at his hotel in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, speaking at the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Wednesday:

"There is an optimism and general acceptance with the current situation," when asked if there is consensus among OPEC to keep the output ceiling unchanged.

"Iraq is always with the unity of OPEC and its fight for the interests of its members and the stable interests of the oil industry."

"We don't want volatile prices every day that affect the budgets and projects ... we support a stable oil price in the interest of consumers and producers."

"(Current) prices are less than what's needed and market fundamentals are what drive prices."

Oil ministers from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna.