Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
VIENNA Iraq is keeping its production plans, the country's oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Thursday when asked if the country would be prepared to freeze its output.
Industry publication Energy Intelligence reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), might propose that members cut oil output by 1 million barrels per day next year if non-OPEC countries joined in and if OPEC member Iraq froze its output and Iran also contributed to cuts.
Ministers from the group are holding an informal meeting on Thursday ahead of their formal discussions on Friday.
(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.