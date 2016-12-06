A soldier patrols in front of the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

ASTANA Kazakhstan's energy minister plans to attend the Dec. 10 meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers in Vienna, he said on Tuesday without committing to any output cuts.

"We are not the biggest oil-producing country outside OPEC, we will see what out partners' position is," minister Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters when asked if Kazakhstan would reduce oil production.

Non-OPEC producers are expected to contribute a combined cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the half coming from Russia, the world's top oil producer and the biggest producer outside OPEC.

