DUBAI Kuwait is keen on maintaining dialogue between OPEC and non-OPEC members to help achieve greater balance in the oil market and wants to see a "fair" price for producers and consumers, the Gulf state's acting oil minister told state news agency KUNA.

Anas al-Saleh also said an understanding was expected among OPEC oil ministers meeting in Vienna on a candidate for a new secretary general of the organisation, KUNA said in a report overnight on Tuesday.

