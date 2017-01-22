Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
VIENNA A committee set up to monitor oil output cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers will meet next after March 17 in Kuwait, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouq told reporters following the committee's first meeting in Vienna on Sunday.
A third meeting of the monitoring committee will be held ahead of OPEC's May meeting, Al-Marzouq said.
Producers also agreed to form a technical committee to assist the five-member monitoring committee.
The output cuts are aimed at reducing oversupply which has weighed on oil prices since mid-2014.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.