SAUDI ARABIA

Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday he expected the oil market will "stabilise itself eventually," increasing speculation he may not push for an output cut.

On Monday he batted aside questions on falling prices and oversupply, saying he was happy.

His last comments prior to that were on Nov.12 when he rebuffed speculation of a price war between producers or political motivation for oil policy and said the kingdom reacted purely to market conditions.

IRAN

"The most important thing for all of us is the unity and solidarity of OPEC, and in this situation I believe we need to have the contribution of non-OPEC producers for managing the market," Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday.

"All the experts in the market believe we have oversupply in the market and next year we will have more oversupply," he added.

Iran has said its will meet with his Saudi counterpart to ask him to cut Saudi oil output.

The failure to find a resolution in nuclear talks with world powers means the prospect of unrestricted Iranian oil exports has receded again.

IRAQ

Iraq Oil Minister Abel Abdel Mehdi said on Monday oil prices were too low and "all means should be used to raise prices." Iraq is not subject to OPEC output policy while its oil sector continues to reconstruct.

KUWAIT

Kuwait Oil Minister Ali Saleh al-Omair said on Nov.10 he did not think OPEC would cut output, although he said the decision would be hard.

Iran's Zanganeh talked with Kuwait's emir on Nov.11 on the oil market after similar talks in Qatar.

QATAR

No comments from Qatari officials ahead of OPEC.

UAE

UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said OPEC was not responsible for oil market oversupply, singling out rather shale production.

VENEZUELA

Venezuela will discuss oil-market "coordination" with Saudi Arabia and major oil producers from outside the group, Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said on his arrival in Vienna on Tuesday.

Ramirez has said Venezuela will contribute to an OPEC cut and that $100 (64 pounds) was a fair price for oil. He discussed coordinated action to defend oil prices when he met Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.

"The issue isn't even the reduction but rather how much, we have to wait ... I can't speak for the other ministers but it does seem that there is an important quantity of excess oil on the market," he told Telesur TV channel on Nov 15.

ALGERIA

OPEC will seek a "consensual step" at its Thursday meeting, Algerian Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Tuesday.

"This step is necessary to bring stability," he told the official APS news agency, without giving details.

NIGERIA

No comments on the OPEC meeting.

Nigeria will have to adjust to oil prices heading lower for some time to come, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview with Reuters on Nov. 20.

LIBYA

"I would like OPEC to cut production of at least half a million (bpd) as all studies indicate the need for that even before the fall in prices," Samir Kamal, Libya's OPEC governor said on Oct 22. "The oversupply is about a million."

ANGOLA

No comments on the OPEC meeting

ECUADOR

"We've spoken with Venezuela and at the next OPEC meeting we're going to have a joint position of protecting prices, which will imply cutting some production," Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa said on Nov.6.

"I think in general that OPEC will maintain prices, although it may not take immediate measures."

