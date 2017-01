The OPEC flag and the OPEC logo are seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI OPEC will meet non-OPEC countries to finalise a global oil limiting pact on Dec. 10 in the Russian capital Moscow, two OPEC sources told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC agreed this week to reduce output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

It hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute another 600,000 bpd to the cut. Russia has said it will reduce output by around 300,000 bpd.

