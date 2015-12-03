Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
LONDON Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi said he had an "excellent" informal meeting on Thursday with fellow OPEC ministers but declined further comments, while other ministers said no decision was made.
OPEC holds a formal meeting on Friday and an informal meeting of its members ahead of this is rare, although not unprecedented. It was attended by ministers from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the UAE, Venezuela, Ecuador, Qatar, Kuwait, Nigeria and Algeria.
Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said that nothing had been decided at the informal meeting.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that some members had made proposals that could be discussed on Friday but he would not disclose them. All comments were made after the meeting was over.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.