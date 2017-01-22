OPEC President Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Qatar Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Sada said on Sunday that even with an increase in drilling rigs, the oil market is likely to reach a balance as producers implement agreed output cuts.

"I think with increasing demand eventually shale oil will all be catered for," Al-Sada told reporters.

Al-Sada said demand is healthy, with expected growth in line with last year's rise of around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC and non-OPEC producers have agreed to lower output by almost 1.8 million bpd in hopes of reducing oversupply and supporting prices.

However, higher prices could encourage U.S. shale operators to increase drilling.

