MOSCOW Russia is exchanging information with the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but there is no question of coordinating actions yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is an exchange of information but so far we are not talking about any coordination of our actions," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

