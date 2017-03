MOSCOW A senior official at the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday that he considered a scenario in which oil costs $80 (50.84 pounds) per barrel in the coming years as moderately optimistic.

Maxim Oreshkin, head of the ministry's department of long-term strategic planning, also said Russia's budget policy should be adapted to low oil prices after the OPEC oil producers' group decided not to cut output, despite weak oil prices.

Russia's budget for the next three years envisages an average oil price of $100 a barrel.

(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams and Keiron Henderson)