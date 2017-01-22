Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday a pact between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to lower output beginning this month was proving a success and delivering results that were above expectations.
"The deal is a success ...All the countries are sticking to the deal ...(the) results are above expectations," Novak said.
Producers met on Sunday in Vienna and agreed to set up a technical committee to help monitor the deal.
Novak said the monitoring could include collecting data on exports of oil and oil products.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.