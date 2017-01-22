FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

VIENNA Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday a pact between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to lower output beginning this month was proving a success and delivering results that were above expectations.

"The deal is a success ...All the countries are sticking to the deal ...(the) results are above expectations," Novak said.

Producers met on Sunday in Vienna and agreed to set up a technical committee to help monitor the deal.

Novak said the monitoring could include collecting data on exports of oil and oil products.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)