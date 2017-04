Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi attends the OPEC seminar ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi responding to a question about the risk premium in oil markets and Middle East instability at OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Wednesday:

* The risk premium is there but it is very small because of supply... The world is getting very comfortable with the risk."

* Oil ministers from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna.