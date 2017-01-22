Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers were complying with their pledge to lower oil output and that global oil inventories could be taken back to their five-year average by mid-year with full compliance.
"There is no reason for us to suddenly come into January and say we need a bigger reduction or a longer period. Will this change in the second quarter? Possible, but (that's) improbable today," he told reporters ahead of the first meeting of a committee that will monitor compliance with the deal.
Producers have pledged to lower output beginning this month in order to support prices.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.