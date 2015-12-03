Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
VIENNA A Saudi oil source said on Thursday that media reports of a Saudi OPEC output cut proposal were "baseless".
"It is baseless," the source, who asked not to be named, said without elaborating.
Energy Intelligence newsletter reported on Thursday Saudi Arabia was considering proposing OPEC cuts output by 1 million barrels per day under challenging conditions such as OPEC members Iran and Iraq limiting output growth as well as the involvement of non-OPEC producers.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.