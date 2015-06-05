The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) gathers on Friday in Vienna for its 167th meeting, where its 12 members are expected to agree to maintain production for now.

The group, which shocked markets last November by resisting calls to cut production in the face of tumbling oil prices, is widely expected to maintain its policy for the coming months after Brent crude LCOc1 rebounded by more than $20 a barrel from January lows and global demand accelerated.

The following order of events is expected, but may change without notice. Times listed as local and GMT:

9 a.m. (0700 GMT) -- Ministers and delegates begin arriving at OPEC secretariat.

10 a.m. (0800 GMT) -- Opening session with all OPEC heads of delegation and delegates. Brief media scrum with all ministers.

12 p.m. (1000 GMT) -- Closed session of heads of delegation and the secretary-general. Unclear how long this may last but delegates say they expect a brief meeting.

4 p.m. (1400 GMT) -- Press conference by the president of the OPEC conference and the OPEC secretary-general.

Later -- Iraqi oil minister expected to hold media briefing.

