FILE PHOTO: A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

VIENNA OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Algeria support extending oil output cuts by nine months and welcome maintaining a cooperation framework with non-OPEC producers in 2018, the Algerian energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The comment came after Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Vienna ahead of an OPEC meeting on Thursday.

