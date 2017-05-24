May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
VIENNA A ministerial committee consisting of some key OPEC and non-OPEC members recommended on Wednesday keeping oil output cuts at the same level when oil producers meet the following day, an OPEC source said.
OPEC member Kuwait said earlier it could not rule out a scenario under which OPEC and non-OPEC would deepen the cuts.
But the source said a ministerial monitoring committee comprising OPEC members Algeria, Kuwait, Venezuela, the current OPEC president Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producers Russia and Oman made a recommendation to keep the cuts "at the same level".
The committee also recommended extending the cuts by nine months to March 2018.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.