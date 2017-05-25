VIENNA Non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to join OPEC in extending production cuts for nine months until March 2018, OPEC delegates said.

The combined cap on oil output for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-members was agreed at around 1.8 million barrels per day.

The next OPEC and non-OPEC meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30, delegates said.

(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; Editing by Dale Hudson)