May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
VIENNA Non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to join OPEC in extending production cuts for nine months until March 2018, OPEC delegates said.
The combined cap on oil output for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-members was agreed at around 1.8 million barrels per day.
The next OPEC and non-OPEC meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30, delegates said.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.