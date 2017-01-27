FILE PHOTO - A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

LONDON OPEC oil output is set to fall by 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) this month, a company that tracks OPEC supply said on Friday, pointing to a strong start by the exporter group in implementing a supply cut deal.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is cutting its output by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 -- its first such deal since 2008 -- to prop up oil prices LCOc1.

"OPEC supply is on track to decrease by 900,000 bpd in January, suggesting a high level of compliance thus far into the production curtailment agreement," Daniel Gerber, chief executive of Petro-Logistics, said in an email.

Petro-Logistics (www.petro-logistics.com) is among a number of consultants that estimate OPEC supply. OPEC itself has yet to publish a figure for its January output.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Goodman)