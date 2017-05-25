May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
VIENNA OPEC is debating on Thursday whether to include Nigeria in its pact to restrict oil production, two OPEC delegates said.
Nigeria and Libya, both suffering from unrest, were excluded from production caps agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC producers in December last year and effective from January until June 2017.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier on Thursday there was no plan to impose caps on Nigerian or Libyan production. Nigerian production has risen in recent months after several fields restarted production.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Thursday to extend production cuts by nine months, delegates told Reuters.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.