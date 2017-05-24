May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
VIENNA OPEC and non-OPEC producers will discuss on Thursday an option to extend existing oil output cuts by a total of 12 months until June 2018, Russia's energy minister said on Wednesday.
"The recommendation is to keep current quotas," Alexander Novak said after an informal meeting between several OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, known as the joint monitoring committee.
"The duration is 9 months. Tomorrow we will discuss a possibility of extension by another three months (to June 2018)," he said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.