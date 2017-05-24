VIENNA OPEC and non-OPEC producers will discuss on Thursday an option to extend existing oil output cuts by a total of 12 months until June 2018, Russia's energy minister said on Wednesday.

"The recommendation is to keep current quotas," Alexander Novak said after an informal meeting between several OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, known as the joint monitoring committee.

"The duration is 9 months. Tomorrow we will discuss a possibility of extension by another three months (to June 2018)," he said.

