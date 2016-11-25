The Russian flag and the OPEC logo are seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW Russia still plans to attend lower-tier talks on Nov. 28 in Vienna ahead of an OPEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, a Russian source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The OPEC meeting on Nov. 30 is expected to cement a deal to curb oil production inside the group. The deal is aimed at stabilising global oil prices. A Russian energy ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.

The talks on Monday are between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to discuss limiting output. Top OPEC oil exporter Saudi Arabia has told the producer group it will not attend the talks, saying it wants to focus on having consensus within the organization first.

