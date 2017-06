Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih arrives to attend the Saudi-US CEO Forum 2017, ahead of the arrival of the U.S. President Donald Trump, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks to media at the Saudi-US CEO Forum 2017 ahead of the arrival of the U.S. President Donald Trump, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Saturday all oil producers were in agreement to extend crude output cuts by nine months, Bloomberg Television reported.

"We think we have everybody on board," Khalid al-Falih said in an interview with the channel in Riyadh. "Everybody I've talked to indicated that nine months was a wise decision."

