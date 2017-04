An oil tank is seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji

MOSCOW Russia and Saudi Arabia reached a consensus on Tuesday about an oil output freeze, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted a diplomatic source in Doha as saying ahead of producers' meeting there on April 17.

Russia's Energy Ministry declined comment.

The source also told Interfax that Saudi Arabia's final decision on freezing oil production would not depend on Iran's position about its own oil output.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)