The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries denied a Wall Street Journal story which said the producer group saw oil prices below $100 a barrel in the next decade.

"The article refers to a number of scenarios, including crude oil price assumptions out to 2025, and also claims the report recommends a return to a production quota system," OPEC's headquarters said in the statement.

"The OPEC Secretariat would like to stress that these and other statements made in the WSJ article have no basis whatsoever."

It is rare for OPEC to publicly deny press articles about the organisation.

