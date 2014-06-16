A sign depicting the Opel logo is pictured in front of the Opel Adam AG headquarters as a person passes by in Ruesselheim April 10, 2013. The sentence reads: ''We live cars''. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT Opel, the European arm of General Motors (GM.N), has reached a severance deal with workers at its Bochum factory in Germany, it said on Monday, a crucial step in the automaker's restructuring.

Opel management has been negotiating with labour union IG Metall about the terms of a severance deal after it decided to close the Bochum factory in April last year, as part of a drive to bring down costs in Europe.

Opel has reached "binding and reliable" agreements with IG Metall, the Ruesselsheim-based carmaker said in a statement. Opel declined to comment on the cost of laying off the staff.

The closure of Bochum is set to cost at least 550 million euros (439.35 million pounds), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

Opel expects its results this year to be burdened by non-recurring costs such as unfavourable exchange rate moves as well as the closure of the Bochum factory.

In early June, General Motors said it expected to report a profit in Europe by mid-decade. Previously, it had only said it would break even in Europe within that time frame.

