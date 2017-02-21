Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
BERLIN German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's (PEUP.PA) guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors (GM.N) was a "good result".
PSA Group's chief executive gave guarantees to Germany's Angela Merkel in a phone call that Opel would remain independent in a merged company with PSA and also gave jobs and investment assurances, the chancellor's spokesman said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.