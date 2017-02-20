Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will have a private conversation with the chief executive of Peugeot Carlos Tavares and is determined to protect Britain's car industry, her spokesman said on Monday.
"It's going to be a private conversation. There's been a request for a meeting and we will try to make that meeting happen, but I am not going to go into what the nature of that conversation will be," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the timing of the meeting depended on "diary compatibility".
"What we have been clear on is our determination to see Britain's important automotive industry continue to flourish," he said.
(The story was refiled to remove the reference to this week)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.