Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
FRANKFURT Peugeot and General Motors have not given binding guarantees to preserve German jobs and factories at Opel, Germany's Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig said on Monday.
Initial talks between the government and the management of Peugeot and General Motors have led to some encouraging signals that German jobs will be preserved, but these assurances have not been translated into binding contracts, Machnig said.
"This is why speculation is premature at this point," Machnig, told German television ARD on Monday.
A combination with Peugeot could form the basis for a better future for Opel, Machnig said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.