LONDON The British government has a long-term commitment to the future of the car industry and has made that clear to Peugeot, the new owner of the Vauxhall plants, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

France's PSA Group (PEUP.PA), which makes Peugeot, said earlier on Monday it had agreed to buy Opel, which includes the British brand Vauxhall, from General Motors (GM.N).

Asked about the impact on Vauxhall's plants in Britain, the spokesman told reporters: "What we have been keen to stress is our long term commitment to ensuring the competitiveness of the car industry and that is the message that we have sent to them."

