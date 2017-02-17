Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
FRANKFURT A takeover of Opel, General Motors' (GM.N) European arm, by France's PSA Group (PEUP.PA) would make sense from an industrial point of view, the Bild am Sonntag paper reported, citing comments by Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann in a letter to employees.
"This is a chance to forge a European champion and start a new and successful chapter in our history after having been part of GM for 88 years," Neumann was quoted as saying in the letter.
Talks on a sale of GM's European arm to PSA were confirmed by both companies on Feb. 14.
"All parties involved understand the industrial logic behind the planned transaction: this would create the second-largest European carmaker - with a market share of nearly 17 percent," Neumann was quoted as saying.
He also said talks on Wednesday with GM CEO Marry Barra and Opel supervisory board Chairman Dan Ammann had been "very constructive", adding the works council and union IG Metall would be closely involved in the detailed assessment of the potential deal.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
YOKOSUKA, Japan U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald sailed back to its base in Yokosuka, with seven of its sailors still missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size in eastern Japan early on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.