LONDON Bosnian-born soprano Sena Jurinac, who made her name at the Vienna State Opera in the 1940s and 50s, has died aged 90, the opera house said on Wednesday.

She passed away on Tuesday at her home near Augsburg in southern Germany, it added in a statement.

"We mourn the passing of a legendary artist who not only had a lasting influence on the Vienna State Opera but on the entire opera world as well," said Dominique Meyer, director of the company.

Jurinac was born in Travnik in 1921, and after training and singing in Zagreb signed up to the Vienna State Opera.

Her debut there came in 1945, in the opera's first performance after the end of World War Two, as Cherubino in Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro."

Among her most-performed roles in Vienna were Octavian in "Der Rosenkavalier," Mimi in "La Boheme," Donna Elvira in "Don Giovanni" and Elisabeth in "Don Carlos." She retired from the opera house in 1982.

