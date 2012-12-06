Here is a look at La Scala, Milan, one of the world's most famous opera houses, as its new season opens on Friday with Richard Wagner's opera "Lohengrin" conducted by Daniel Barenboim.

La Scala's season always starts on December 7, the feast day of Milan's patron saint, Saint Ambrose.

* Teatro alla Scala was founded under the auspices of the Empress Maria Theresa of Austria to replace the Royal Ducal Theatre, which was destroyed by fire in February 1776. Designed by neoclassical architect Giuseppe Piermarini, La Scala opened in 1778 with Antonio Salieri's opera "Europa Riconosciuta". The same opera was performed when the house re-opened after its three-year closure ended in 2004.

* In 1839, La Scala staged "Oberto Conte di San Bonifacio", its first opera by Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901), whose name is linked more than any other to the history of La Scala. In 1842, "Nabucco" was held, the first real triumph of Verdi's career.

* In 1943, during World War Two, a bomb crashed through the roof of the auditorium. La Scala reopened three years later, with an historic concert conducted by Italian Arturo Toscanini.

* After the 2001 season's opening night, the house closed for a three-year renovation. It added 214 seats to the carmine-and-gilt hall. The backstage was demolished and replaced with a bigger stage and new equipment to hold scenery for three operas at the same time.

* Famous singers who have performed at La Scala include Enrico Caruso, Beniamino Gigli, Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Renata Tebaldi, Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Angela Gheorghiu. Tenor Jonas Kaufmann will sing the role of Lohengrin on Friday.

Sources: Reuters/www.teatroallascala.org (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)