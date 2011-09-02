Oprah Winfrey, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, speaks during the OWN session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey will be doing her first-ever live chat with social media website Facebook on Thursday, Sept 8.

Facebook users can tune into the hour-long live video chat on the site at 1:30 pm EDT, and can leave questions for Winfrey on the page wall created for the event.

The 57 year-old Winfrey has embraced social media. She has almost 6.3 million fans on Facebook and more than 7.2 million followers on Twitter.

Winfrey hosted the final season of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in May this year. She continues to host a prime-time show on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) television channel, which launched at the beginning of this year.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)