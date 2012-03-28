ZTE warns of impact of U.S. sanction settlement penalties
HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp warned on Tuesday that penalties it expects to incur for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran could impact its results.
Google is willing to pay Oracle a percentage of Android revenue on two patents if Oracle succeeds in proving patent infringement at an upcoming trial over the Java programming language, according to a court filing.
However, Oracle says the proposed damages from Google are too low, according to the document, which the parties filed jointly.
Google proposed to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million (1.7 million pounds) in damages on two patents, covering the period through 2011. For future damages, Google proposed to pay Oracle 0.5 percent of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this December and 0.015 percent of a second patent until it expires in April 2018.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
FRANKFURT Daimler said on Tuesday it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.
SAO PAULO On a Thursday night last September, Uber driver Osvaldo Luis Modolo Filho accepted a ride request from a teenage couple on the eastern edge of Sao Paulo, to be paid in cash.