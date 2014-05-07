The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MADRID French telecoms group Orange on Wednesday said it had filed two complaints with the Spanish authorities against former local giant Telefonica for breaching competition rules.

Orange said in a statement that Telefonica's latest commercial deal which transfers for free clients with a 10 Mbps internet contract to a fibre optic package including TV content made it impossible for competitors to replicate the offer without supporting negative margins.

Under current rules Telefonica, a former monopoly which rents its copper network to competitors, is obliged to make it possible for them to replicate offers which include internet connexions below 30 Mbps.

Orange filed a second complaint about the lack of maintenance of the network and a drop in service quality.

The French group also urged the antitrust authorities to veto or seek important remedies ensuring fair competition for Telefonica's proposed takeover of Digital+, the pay-TV unit of Prisa.

The deal would give Telefonica a 80 percent market share of pay-TV content in Spain.

Telefonica declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Louise Heavens)