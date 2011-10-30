ZURICH The head of internet, telephone and TV provider Cablecom said he was looking at all options when asked about whether his firm might buy mobile phone provider Orange Switzerland, a unit of France Telecom SA FTE.PA, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
Cablecom chief Eric Tveter told the newspaper SonntagsZeitung: "We're looking at all options. I'm not in a position to comment on a possible deal."
When asked whether he was interested, he said: "Yes, but my answer is: We're looking at all options."
France Telecom wants to sell its Swiss and Austrian operations, deals which could bring in some 2 billion euro (£1.76 billion), according to analysts.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)