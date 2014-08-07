Online travel operator Orbitz Worldwide Inc forecast higher-than-expected revenue in the current quarter as an improving economy spurs spending on air travel and hotel bookings.

Orbitz' shares fell 1.1 percent to $8.96 (5.32 pounds) in early trading on Thursday. The stock rose as much as 4.7 premarket after the company reported a higher-than-expected rise in revenue for the second quarter ended June 30.

The company, which operates travel booking websites under the Orbitz and CheapTickets brands, said it expects revenue of $249 million-$254 million for the quarter ending September.

Analysts on average were expecting $242.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Orbitz earned $6.9 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter. A year earlier, it's profit of $561,000 included an $18.1 million write-off.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $248.1 million, beating the average analysts estimate of $245.5 million.

Gross bookings, or the dollar value of all travel services purchased, increased 9 percent to $3.4 billion.

Revenue from airline tickets rose 5 percent, while revenue from hotels and vacation packages rose 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Up to Wednesday's close of $9.06, Orbitz' shares had risen just over 26 percent this year.

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)