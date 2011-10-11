LONDON Britain should try out the idea of paying funeral expenses for people who agree to donate their organs after death, as a way of tackling a serious shortage of human organs for transplant, the country's medical ethics body said on Monday.

The scheme would be the first of its kind in the world and would be aimed at increasing the number of people who sign up to the UK's organ donor register -- a list of those who agree to their organs being used for others after they die.

"Paying for funerals of organ donors would be ethically justified -- no harm can come to the donor and it would be a form of recognition from society," Marilyn Strathern, who led the report, told a briefing in London. "We think a pilot scheme to test the public response to the idea is worth trying."

In a report on ways to increase the number of people, living and dead, who donate tissues and organs for use in medical treatment or scientific research, the Nuffield Council on Bioethics also suggested egg and sperm donors should receive a reasonable payment if their donations are used for research.

The council added, however, that laws which make it illegal to offer or accept payment to donate organs for the treatment of others should not change.

Payment for tissue or organ donation is not allowed by law in Europe, but expenses and compensation payments for inconvenience, travel costs and loss of earnings are allowed.

A spokeswoman for Britain's health department said the government would consider the Nuffield Council's suggestions.

Strathern and Keith Rigg, a transplant surgeon at Nottingham University Hospital and one of the authors of the report, stressed they were keen to keep the notion of altruism central to all tissue donation, but said this should not exclude the possibility "of some forms of payment in some circumstances."

Britain has relatively low levels of organ donation -- with only around 30 percent of the population, or 18 million people, on the organ donor register -- and waiting lists for organs such as kidneys, lungs or hearts for transplant are long.

According to the Nuffield Council, 8,000 people are currently on waiting lists for organ transplants and will wait an average of three years for a suitable donor. Three people in Britain die every day while waiting for an organ.

Other countries, such as Spain, have much higher rates of organ donations and the Nuffield Council has spent 18 months conducting an inquiry into how to boost rates in Britain.

One suggestion is to introduce an opt-out system like ones in place in Spain and Belgium, where it is assumed that people consent to donation unless they object and must opt out before they die or their family objects.

Rigg said he was not convinced such a system would work in Britain, but would like to see some form of mandated or prompted choice system, where people are required or urged to make a decision about organ donation during their lifetime.

Such schemes could use systems such as driving licence application forms where people could express their wishes.

Looking at egg and sperm donation, Strathern said the Nuffield Council would like to scrap a current 250 pounds cap on expenses paid to people who donate to help infertile couples, so that donors "are not left out of pocket."

Women who donate eggs for research purposes should be paid some money -- probably at the level of hundreds of pounds -- over and above their expenses, the report said, to bring them in line with payments offered to healthy volunteers who take part in early stage clinical trials to test the safety of new and experimental drugs.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)

