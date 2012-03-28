Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS French care home operator Orpea (ORP.PA) on Wednesday reported a 21.1 percent rise in 2011 profits, driven by organic growth and recent acquisitions, and said it expected growth in sales and operating margins to continue in 2012.
Net profit in 2011 rose to 80.3 million euros (67.1 million pounds) from 66.3 million a year earlier. Operating profit was 163 million euros, up 25.8 percent, representing a margin of 13.2 percent on sales of 1.23 billion euros.
The company is proposing a dividend of 0.50 euros a share, up from 0.23 in 2010.
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.