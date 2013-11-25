NEW YORK One of the biggest proposed law firm mergers of the year has been called off, the leaders of the two firms told Reuters Monday.

The potential merger between the California-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in New York would have created one of the largest law firms in the country. It was first reported by Reuters on October 25.

Orrick Chairman Mitch Zuklie and Pillsbury Chairman James Rishwain said a conflict of interest between clients in Orrick's public finance practice and Pillsbury's tax, environmental and real estate practices killed the merger.

"We are disappointed that we are not able to bring this over the goal line," said Zuklie. "We'll have to forge ahead in our own separate firms."

The chairmen declined to identify specific clients, but Rishwain said Orrick represents government agencies who are sometimes on opposite sides of disputes with companies represented by Pillsbury.

Orrick, with about 1,000 lawyers, and Pillsbury, with more than 600 lawyers, were engaged in merger talks since July, the chairmen said. When Reuters reported the news in October, both sides expected a deal to come together within weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

The new firm would have had a large presence in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The deal aimed to elevate the firms' practice areas of energy and infrastructure, financial services and technology.

The new firm was to be named Orrick Pillsbury, according to the chairmen.

The merger talks between the two firms had been closely watched in the U.S. legal industry because of both firms' size and histories in Northern California. Both were founded in San Francisco in the 1860s.

The merger would have created the ninth-largest law firm in the United States by revenue, according to financial figures reported to the American Lawyer for 2012.

(Reporting by Casey Sullivan; Editing by Ted Botha and Phil Berlowitz)