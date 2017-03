ROME The Italian government will take on the problem of governance at Finmeccanica, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday, following the arrest of the state-controlled defence and electronics group's head Giuseppe Orsi.

"Magistrates will do their work. I'm sure they will do it thoroughly and in the best way possible," he said in an interview with RAI state television.

"There is a problem with the governance of Finmeccanica at the moment and we will face up to it," he said.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)